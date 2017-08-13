28°
Boy tries to help, gets caught between fighting dogs

Sarah Steger
| 13th Aug 2017 9:09 AM

ONE AMBULANCE responded to a triple zero call this morning after a young boy was attacked by a dog.

Paramedics arrived at the Clinton home about 2.40am and treated a 13-year-old boy who had suffered minor injuries at the teeth of a dog.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the boy was caught in the middle of the two angry animals because of his brave attempt to put a stop to their fighting.

"The dog turned its attention on him instead and then he got attacked," she said.

The 13-year-old was treated at the Simpson St address and was given first aid. 

He was not taken to hospital.

