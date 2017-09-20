30°
Young boy rushed to Gladstone Hospital after snake bite

File photo.
File photo. Ben Bowe
Sarah Steger
A young boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in the back of an ambulance after he was bitten by a snake this afternoon.

At 12.15pm, Queensland Ambulance Services responded to reports of a snake attack at Beecher.

Once they arrived, paramedics proceeded to treat the wound located on the back of the patient's leg, according to a QAS spokeswoman.

The boy was then taken from the private residence at Upton Rd to Gladstone Hospital.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the boy was in a stable condition.

