Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A primary school aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A primary school aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Young boy flown to hospital after three-way motorbike crash

Dominic Elsome
14th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a primary school-aged boy to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash in the North Burnett this afternoon (Sunday, March 14).

The rescue chopper was called to a private property, west of Biggenden, at 1pm.

It's believed the boy had been riding his motorbike, alongside two other people, when the three motorbikes collided.

A primary school-aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A primary school-aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The patient was reportedly thrown over the handlebars of his bike.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were on the scene, when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew arrived.

The boy was treated for suspected arm fractures, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

A female adult, known to the patient, also travelled in the chopper, as an escort.

biggenden crash 2021 bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When will the cool change arrive for Gladstone?

        Premium Content When will the cool change arrive for Gladstone?

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology issued a statement about the coming week’s weather.

        Callide MP wades into weapon licencing debate

        Premium Content Callide MP wades into weapon licencing debate

        Politics “Our primary producers have enough on their plates without dealing with more red...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Send them packing’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Send them packing’

        News ‘Jacinda Ardern has no right to dictate how we deal with our criminal...

        Gladstone students caught smoking bongs at family precinct

        Premium Content Gladstone students caught smoking bongs at family precinct

        Education The Queensland Department of Education has responded to the concerning incident.