Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Child drowns in dam west of Brisbane (9 News)
News

Young boy drowns in dam

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
24th Dec 2020 6:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A little boy has drowned in a dam northwest of Brisbane tonight.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Vernor, near Fernvale in the Somerset region, at 3.53pm this afternoon.

Paramedics attempted to treat a school-aged boy who had reportedly drowned in a dam at the property. He could not be revived.

It comes on the same day as authorities raised concerns about the number of near-drownings in Queensland this summer.

There have been 65 near-drownings this month, with nearly half involving children under the age of 12.

Originally published as Young boy drowns in dam

More Stories

drowning editors picks safety tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

        Premium Content Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

        Local Faces “I’m feeling a bit scared but I know I’m in the best hands.”

        Driver’s seat switch-up doesn’t fool anyone

        Premium Content Driver’s seat switch-up doesn’t fool anyone

        Crime Kristopher James Shipley knew he shouldn’t have been driving.

        Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Premium Content Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Environment Here’s what has caused the deaths of the iconic trees on the Agnes foreshores.

        Fisheries blitz on freshwater impoundments

        Premium Content Fisheries blitz on freshwater impoundments

        News So far almost $10,000 in fines have been issued and the number of Central...