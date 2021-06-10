Young athletes ready to take Gladstone carnival by storm

The town's best regional athletes are ready to take centre stage at the All City Junior Carnival on Laurie Delaney Oval in Gladstone tomorrow.

The town's best regional athletes are ready to take centre stage at the All City Junior Carnival on Laurie Delaney Oval in Gladstone tomorrow.

A Gladstone Athletics Club spokeswoman said they were ready to welcome back the town’s most promising athletes.

The 2021 All City Junior Carnival will return to the Laurie Delaney Oval on the CQUniversity Campus in Gladstone tomorrow.

Hundreds of male and female students aged 10 to 12 years old from schools throughout the region are expected to participate in events from track and field to discuss and shot put.

GAC media co-ordinator Melanie Bayntun said the carnival pitted the best student athletes in the town against one another.

“These kids have achieved podium finishes for their individual events at their school’s athletics carnival and were invited to participate as part of the All City Carnival,” she said.

“The Carnival is a stepping stone, so whatever happens from the event tomorrow they then go on to compete at Port Curtis trials.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Ms Bayntun said after a Covid-19 interruption to proceedings last year, it was great they were able to host the event.

“Our facilities, including our equipment and tracks, are on par with a professional standard,” she said.

“We are excited and happy to welcome everyone back and it will be fantastic to see everyone there and the athletes giving it their all.”

Ms Bayntun said the more support the student athletes had tomorrow, the better the carnival’s atmosphere would be.

“They are more than welcome to come along and watch the cream of the crop of student athletes in Gladstone,” she said.

The Carnival kicks off tomorrow from 8.30am at the Laurie Delaney Oval on CQUniversity’s Campus in Gladstone.

More Gladstone sports news:

– GALLERY: Pam Moore Netball Carnival Day One

– Maroons legends set to visit Gladstone region

– Magic Round rule crackdown: Right principle, wrong time