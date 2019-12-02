Young artists urged to enter competition

GET CRAFTY: Cr Glenn Churchill congratulates Marijanke Werner, First Prize winner Section One, 2019 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition. Picture: Di Paddick

BUDDING school artists are encouraged to enter the Gladstone Regional Council Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

Gladstone councillor Kahn Goodluck said the competition helped celebrate “who and what makes Australia great”.

The competition is open to all 2019 primary school aged children in the region.

“I encourage students to think about what aspects of our Australian lifestyle are important to them and use this as an inspiration for their artwork,” Cr Goodluck said.

To enter, students should draw, paint or collage an aspect of Australia they believe is iconic.

The artwork is to be on an A4 sized sheet of paper with a completed entry form.

Forms are available from the council’s offices, venues and libraries. Entries can be delivered to the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

Prep to Year 2 students will enter Section One and Year 3-6 students Section Two.

Entries close 4pm, December 20. Winners will be announced during the council’s Australia Day celebrations at Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens on January 26.