Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GET CRAFTY: Cr Glenn Churchill congratulates Marijanke Werner, First Prize winner Section One, 2019 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition. Picture: Di Paddick
GET CRAFTY: Cr Glenn Churchill congratulates Marijanke Werner, First Prize winner Section One, 2019 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition. Picture: Di Paddick
News

Young artists urged to enter competition

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUDDING school artists are encouraged to enter the Gladstone Regional Council Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

Gladstone councillor Kahn Goodluck said the competition helped celebrate “who and what makes Australia great”.

The competition is open to all 2019 primary school aged children in the region.

“I encourage students to think about what aspects of our Australian lifestyle are important to them and use this as an inspiration for their artwork,” Cr Goodluck said.

To enter, students should draw, paint or collage an aspect of Australia they believe is iconic.

The artwork is to be on an A4 sized sheet of paper with a completed entry form.

Forms are available from the council’s offices, venues and libraries. Entries can be delivered to the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

Prep to Year 2 students will enter Section One and Year 3-6 students Section Two.

Entries close 4pm, December 20. Winners will be announced during the council’s Australia Day celebrations at Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens on January 26.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scientist return to cane toads to solve pest problem

        premium_icon Scientist return to cane toads to solve pest problem

        News CQ Turtle Team volunteer Jodi Jones was hopeful the trial would be a success, given goannas were the biggest threat to the turtle nesting population at Wreck Rock.

        PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

        premium_icon PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

        News GOONDOON St was packed with residents enjoying the start of the festive season...

        Shine a ray of light this Festive season

        premium_icon Shine a ray of light this Festive season

        News SHINE a ray of light to those less fortunate this festive season.

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December...