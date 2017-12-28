Young artist's competition tackles a big question

RECOGNITION: Alex Watson took home second prize for his work A Turtle in the 2017 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

RECOGNITION: Alex Watson took home second prize for his work A Turtle in the 2017 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition. Di Paddick

YOUNG artists of the Gladstone Region have been putting paint, pen, pencil and collage to paper, during the 2018 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

Since 2006, Gladstone Regional Council has called for entries in the popular competition, receiving more than 3000 submissions to date, exploring 'who and what' makes Australia great, through the eyes of the region's emerging artists.

Preparations are under way to exhibit the submissions of the 2018 Celebrate Australia project at the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina Campus during January, Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens during February, the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum during March and the Boyne Tannum Community Centre during April.

Almost 400 entries have been received this year and judge Jo Duke, gallery and museum curator, has the challenging task ahead, to select the winners.

The winning artists from each age group will receive some fantastic prizes including their winning entry printed as 2018 Gladstone Regional Council Australia Day commemorative postcards and a Gladstone Cinemas family pass.

Be on hand to hear the announcement of winners during Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day celebrations, Friday January 26 at the Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Hot tickets

For young people aged 11-17 years, check out the council's awesome SUNfest 2018 Youth Holiday Program offering an extraordinary range of activities, January 8-19.

The Gallery and Museum will host animation specialist, Flying Arts Alliance artist Sue Loveday, for an exciting three-day Stop Motion Animation workshop, where participants will create a short movie.

Also at the Gallery and Museum, SUNfest 2018's Flower Crown workshop, Painting in Four Steps and Crayon and Gift Card Creations.

Head online to http://www. gladecc.com.au for tickets.

Opening hours

Management and staff wish to advise the Gallery and Museum is closed for the festive break, reopening at 10am January 2.

For further information, please visit http://gragm.qld. gov.au