Young artists' chance to enter Golding Showcase

POPULAR: Chanel College's Naomi-Jon Redshaw was the People's Choice Award recipient in 2017 for her work Jellyfish at the 25th Golding Showcase: Port Curtis Callide Valley Youth Art Exhibition. E Korotkaia

Youth Art Showcase

EMERGING local artists aged 15 to 18 years are invited to submit their artwork in the upcoming Golding Showcase: Port Curtis Callide Valley Youth Art Exhibition, for the unique opportunity to have their art displayed in the prestigious art space of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Works in all media are welcome, including soundscapes, painting, sculpture, ceramics, fibre, collage, artist print, photography and new media.

The project provides a great chance for visitors and locals to experience the enormous scope of visual arts in secondary schools and to celebrate youth expression.

Mark the calendar to be sure you don't miss the exciting exhibition launch and presentation of certificates, co-hosted by 2018 partner school Toolooa State High School, from 6pm on August 10.

Each year, visitors have the chance to vote for their favourite work in the exhibition to receive the People's Choice Award and the winner becomes the promotional image of the project for the following year.

In 2017, the award went to Chanel College Year 11 student Naomi-Jon Redshaw for her work Jellyfish.

The Golding Showcase is an initiative of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum Society, supported by late patron Cyril Golding (1920-2012).

To participate, collect an entry form from the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum or visit gragm.qld.gov.au online, then deliver your entry to the Gallery and Museum between 10am and 4.45pm on: Friday, August 3, Saturday, August 4, or Monday, August 6.

Funding Opportunity

LOCAL arts and cultural groups or individuals are invited to apply for financial support during the Special Round July 2018 of the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund.

A Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council partnership to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland, RADF has six categories: Developing Regional Skills, Building Community Cultural Capacity, Regional Partnerships, Cultural Tourism, Concept Development and Contemporary Collections/Stories.

Applications close at 4pm on July 31 for short-term projects that start after October 3. Forms and guidelines are available at council offices, libraries and venues.

The Gallery and Museum is a community cultural initiative of Gladstone Regional Council and is open 10am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday.