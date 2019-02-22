SURVEY SAYS: Young and old encouraged to have say on park

FUTURE USE: Gladstone Region councillor and PCYC Gladstone chairman Glenn Churchill with PCYC Gladstone branch manager Sergeant Dominic Richardson are excited about plans to improve Memorial Park.

THE future of Memorial Park is up for debate with the Gladstone Police Citizens Youth Club, in collaboration with Gladstone Regional Council, calling on the community to have its say.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the development of a master plan would help guide the long-term planning, growth, maintenance and management of the park.

"A critical part of developing the plan is understanding how the community views and utilises the park currently," Cr Burnett said.

"The addition of the pump track in 2016 has seen park usage increase significantly and I encourage the community to jump online to bring forward new and innovative ideas and to have their say."

Memorial Park was named in 1933 in memory of Gladstone men and women who served in World War 1.

Long-serving Gladstone PCYC chairman, Diamond Life member and Gladstone Region councillor Glenn Churchill said this was a great opportunity to create a shared vision that would leave a terrific legacy for current and future generations.

"The people of our city and greater region are invited to provide advice, ideas and comments on any opportunities they believe exist for the park, as well as constraints they may have experienced," Cr Churchill said.

"We learn from the past, we live and deliver in the present, we plan and develop for the future.

"Any idea is worth considering provided it becomes an agreed, shared vision."

Opening of Gladstone's new pump track. Mike Richards GLA121816PUMP

Cr Churchill said building safer, healthier communities through youth development was a high priority for the Gladstone Region and was pleased to support Gladstone PCYC to develop the master plan.

"However we want and need to cater and be inclusive for all ages, seniors, families, teens and toddlers," he said.

PCYC general manager of operations Kel Clarke said the Memorial Park Development Master Plan study presented an ideal opportunity for key stakeholders and the public to provide input into this important community space.

Gladstone Gymnastics club administrator Amy Dew said she was "absolutely" in favour of the master plan and hoped it came to fruition.

Gladstone Gymnastics Amy Dew and GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite. Mike Richards GLA010818BEST

"We're a 42-year-old club, we've got a massive amount of members (and) we have completely outgrown our facilitates," Ms Dew said.

"We've got no space so our main task is to expand or build a venue which is suitable for our needs.

"We have quite a lengthy list of requirements that we need to be able to sustain our growth and to keep us going long term.

"We don't want a short-term fix and don't want to come across this same problem in 5-10 years time - we want to fix this problem now and to grow for another 40 years."

Jump online at surveymonkey.com/r/MemorialParkCommunity to have your say.

The survey closes at 5pm March 8.