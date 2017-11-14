Young actor encourages others to try Eisteddfod

ACHIEVEMENT: Delaney Burke says winning the Santos GLNG Bursary and Trophy will help her future career.

SHE can sing, act and play the piano, no wonder Delaney Burke proved to be one of the big winners at this year's Eisteddfod.

The talented Year 11 student took home the Santos GLNG Bursary and Trophy for "most outstanding local solo performer”.

She performed poems, mimes and improvisations to win the award and said she loved the atmosphere at Gladstone's eisteddfods.

"We're all friends, there's no nasty competition, she said.

"We all support each other, it's a lot of fun.”

Miss Burke would like to see more people participating in the Eisteddfod.

"Give it a go, even if you're terrified of getting up on stage, it's not as scary as you think it is, and everyone is so supportive, especially in Gladstone, we are one big family. It's very rewarding,” she said.

Miss Burke performed in the chorus of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in June this year and she'll be playing Princess Fiona in the combined school musical Shrek in March.

The performers have been rehearsing since September and showing their level of commitment, they rehearse every Wednesday night and all day on Sundays.

Shrek - the musical is a perfect fit for Miss Burke, who has a passion for musical theatre.

"I like everything, theatre, drama and acting but I love musical theatre, the musicals and the stage shows and even movies where the characters sing,” she said.

"I love all that, that's where I would like to steer in that direction.”

She started singing and participating in school musicals when she was at Calliope State Primary.

"Our musical teacher said, Delaney, you're a good singer, maybe you should start singing lessons, so I did,” Miss Burke said.

And she has no plans to stop. She recently won a scholarship to attend a theatre residency week with 100 other high school students in Brisbane.

Miss Burke is thinking ahead about what she'll do on leaving school. She may go to the Conservatorium in Brisbane.

But she'll miss Gladstone she said. "I love my family and I will miss our community musicals and plays and schools. I'll miss that a lot.”