You'll need guts to appreciate this film

COMING SOON: Karen Soane has arranged for independent film The Gut to screen in Gladstone.

COMING SOON: Karen Soane has arranged for independent film The Gut to screen in Gladstone. Julia Bartrim

IT'S A film about poop and Gladstone mother of two, Karen Soane, is giving you the chance to see it.

The Gut explores cutting edge scientific research into our microbiome (the bacteria, fungi and viruses that inhabit our body).

It talks to a pioneer in the field of Faecal Microbiota Transplantation, AKA poo transplants.

Poo transplants are becoming recognised as an effective remedy for many diseases and for treating mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

FROM THE GUT: Faecal transplants have been used effectively to treat severe infections and there's still more research to be done. Contributed

When Ms Soane heard about the movie she contacted Fan Force, an online platform that organises independent film screenings.

Fan Force arranged for the film to screen at Gladstone Cinemas on July 18 but there's one catch.

Fan Force requires a certain number of tickets sold.

Ms Soane needs 29 more tickets to sell before July 6 for the screening to go ahead.

Karen Soane needs 29 more tickets to sell to reach the 'tipping point' for the film to go ahead. Julia Bartrim

She has previously arranged successful screenings in Gladstone for That Sugar Film and The Magic Pill.

Ms Soane has had a strong interest in health for the past 15 years after working with teenagers who had left school early, many with chronic health problems.

"I've seen this increasing number of young people being diagnosed with anxiety and depression ... that really worries me," she said.

To book tickets go to fan-force.com/screenings.