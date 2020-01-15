‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

The Qld Reds will take on the Melbourne Rebels at Marley Brown Oval on Friday. Pictured: Scott Malolua of the Reds (centre) against the Jaguares during Round 16 Super Rugby match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, June 1, 2019. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)

WITH just two days before the Queensland Reds take to the field against the Melbourne Rebels in Gladstone, residents are encouraged to get in quick.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it would be an action-packed day of rubgy at Marley Brown Oval.

“Tickets will be available at the gate, but if you want grandstand tickets you’d better hurry,” Cr Burnett said.”

“Last I saw there were about 600 of those already sold.”

Gates open at 12.30pm tomorrow and the action starts at 12.40pm with Gladstone’s Under-13s playing Mackay.

The Reds and Rebels game will start at 2.45pm.

Local A-grade players will close out the event with a match against Biloela.

Cr Burnett said every cent from ticket sales would go to the Gladstone Region Drought Appeal.

“It’s about locals supporting locals,” he said.

“We’re raising funds for the local farmers who have been in drought for a number of years.”

There will be donation tins around the event. “We’re hoping to raise as much as possible,” Cr Burnett said.

The game will be an opportunity for young rugby fans to see their idols in action.

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club president Seamus O’Connor said the club’s juniors were “bursting at the seams” waiting to play before the Reds.

“Being able to see Super Rugby here at home is an absolutely awesome opportunity,” Mr O’Connor said.

Grandstand tickets are $20 and general admission is $15.

Family passes are available.

Visit gladstoneentertainment.com