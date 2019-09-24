Menu
Crime

'You won't stop me you dogs' police call out turns violent

Ellen Ransley
by
24th Sep 2019 3:19 PM
A MAN and woman found yelling at each other on McDowall St soon escalated after Roma police were called.

After officers arrived at 9.20pm on Friday, they approached the 25-year-old man, who allegedly responded by shouting "you won't stop me you dogs", before attempting to push his way past.

Police advised him he would be detained, at which point he allegedly became more aggressive and pushed an officer, which was met with a taser.

The 26-year-old woman allegedly tried to obstruct police from dealing with the man, as well as allegedly assaulting one of the officers at one point by punching her in the upper arm.

As police attempted to handcuff the woman, after arresting her for assault police and obstruct, the man ran back at the group, shouting and swearing, and shoulder charged a police officer in the back.

A member of the public who saw the incident helped police restrain the man until further help arrived.

The man and woman have been charged with public nuisance, obstruct and resist arrest, and assault police.

They have been released in custody and will appear in Roma Magistrates Court on October 16.

