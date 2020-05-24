Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Khloe Kardashian is barely recognisable in these stunning new Instagram pics. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian is barely recognisable in these stunning new Instagram pics. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

You won’t recognise this reality star

by Staff writers
24th May 2020 7:42 AM

Khloe Kardashian's transformation over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary, as the formerly brunette, curvy reality star has switched to platinum blond locks and has been showcasing a gym-whittled body to rival that of her famous siblings, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

A very different looking, younger, Khloe Kardashian. Picture: FilmMagic)
A very different looking, younger, Khloe Kardashian. Picture: FilmMagic)

Her latest photos reveal her most drastic change yet, achieved in the middle of a pandemic, no less. She has a new hairstyle - dark blonde sun-kissed tresses (the colour is dubbed "bronde"), but it's her face that is really stunning her followers.

View this post on Instagram

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

It appears Khloe has had more surgery, and possibly applied a few filters to get her latest look - the face of a woman who looks nothing like the Khloe Kardashian TV viewers were introduced to when Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007.

Khloe captioned the picture, "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,", a reference to anyone who dares throw shade in her direction.

The picture has attracted 4.3 million likes so far, already eclipsing sister Kim's racy "Quarantine Workout" post shared on Friday that attracted 3.5 million likes.

 

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine Workout

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The father of Khloe's daughter, True, has been isolating with his former flame, and rumour has it that a reunion may be on the cards, if it hasn't happened already.

Tristan commented on Khloe's photo, "Baddie. P.S. I'm all for the caption,' with a series of emojis including a love heart and the flame emoji.

Mother Kris Jenner also wrote, "My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!" with a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Khloe Kardashian in 2010. Picture: AP
Khloe Kardashian in 2010. Picture: AP


 

Khloe has also been posting some adorable footage of herself with baby True during quarantine.

Not to be outdone by her sisters, Kylie Jenner also posted some sizzling quarantine photos on Saturday, while Kourtney has been posting images of LED light therapy masks being sold on her site poosh.com, which could also double as PPE.

 

View this post on Instagram

💚🧩🔫🐸🦖☘️

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

Originally published as You won't recognise this reality star

More Stories

Show More
celebrity khloe kardashian makeover transformation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best friend files lawsuit for CQ car crash in 2016

        premium_icon Best friend files lawsuit for CQ car crash in 2016

        News It is claimed he has been unable to gain long periods of employment since the accident or learn to drive

        Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

        premium_icon Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

        Movies Gladstone residents have been downloading movies by the terabyte and here are your...

        New skills as artists take advantage of grants

        premium_icon New skills as artists take advantage of grants

        Art & Theatre Almost $58,000 will go to arts and culture projects through the latest round of the...

        Gladstone on track to break cold record

        premium_icon Gladstone on track to break cold record

        Weather A 42-year-old record is likely to be broken following today’s cold snap, a...