‘You wanna punch on?’: Man to police

A man told police to get off his property before asking if they wanted to “punch on”.

“You wanna punch on?”

Those were Gladstone man Evander Johasha Anderson’s words to police as they tried to enter his property on August 20.

When officers arrived at 11.10am, Anderson was on the veranda.

Police approached the fence and Anderson told them to “get off his property and f--- off.”

Officers told Anderson they had powers to enter, but he insisted they get off the property.

Police informed him they were unlocking the gate and coming in.

Anderson said “you wanna punch on?” and left his balcony and walked directly towards police.

He said “you wanna punch on, lets punch on”, and stood in front of one officer and said “you wanna punch on, I’ll f---ing lift you.”

Anderson took off his sunglasses, threw his phone and glasses on the ground and said “you wanna crack brother, is that what you want?”

Police attempted to communicate with Anderson but he continued to repeat “get off my f---ing property”.

Police entered the property and Anderson lunged towards an officer and said “test me brother, test me big boy.”

He stepped towards the police officers preventing them from entering.

One of the officers presented a taser and Anderson laid on the ground and was arrested.

Anderson later apologised and said he did not like police coming onto his property.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 13 to obstructing police and contravening a community-based order.

At the time of the incident, Anderson was subject to a probation order and a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had been diagnosed with PTSD and had anxiety issues with authority.

Mr Selic said at the time of the offending, Anderson was intoxicated.

He said once these matters were finalised, Anderson had a job lined up.

“He has been trying to get his life back on track,” Mr Selic said.

Anderson was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment with immediate parole.