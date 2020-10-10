YOU SAID IT: Top 10 comments from Observer readers this week

Judging by Facebook comments from The Observer readers this week, Gladstone folk like their ten-pin bowling.

Judging by Facebook comments from The Observer readers this week, Gladstone folk like their ten-pin bowling.

HERE is the editor’s pick of readers’ opinions shared on The Observer’s Facebook page this week:

Did someone mention a new ten-pin bowling alley was coming to Gladstone? You bet they did. STORY - New ten-pin bowling alley scores first strike

#1: Ann Mercer: I have not for a long time but I’ll be going back ten-pin bowling if it (comes) back to town.

#2: Kim Wallace: Can’t wait about time.

We posed this question on The Observer’s Facebook page - If I was Mayor for Gladstone, I would ------

#3: Kyleigh Gunston: Make sure our hospital system here is upgraded to level 4 to attract doctors and the facilities are safe for medical professionals to operate in to cater realistically to the growing needs of the community. (Gladstone is home to 63,000 people, and is forecast to grow to a population of over 100,000 people by 2030. - As stated in (an) e-petition at the end of last year to Queensland Parliament about Gladstone Hospital upgrades.

#4: Dennis Millard: Lower rates and dredge 1770 mouth entrance before tragedy strikes.

#5: Belinda Watson: Lower rates and open a ten pin bowling alley bigger and with mini golf/water slide/laser tag/go carts something the (whole) family can do in the one place, the family can afford and make the hospital better so people don’t have to travel to see a specialist.

#6: Tracey Muller: Have more for the kids to do especially for teenagers.

#7: Declan Connors: Open a brothel.

Editor’s note: Don’t think that is the role of local government, but perhaps Declan, you could push for a waiver or reduction on infrastructure charges similar to the new ten-pin bowling alley? Judging by the number of people who liked your comment, you’d have some supporters.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher.

STORY - Butcher to win - shorter odds than Winx

#8: Wayne Edward: I am backing Butch. Might even throw him in the multi.

#9: Ryan Wallace: Are people voting for Glenn Butcher because he is a genuinely good bloke who is good at his job or are people voting for him because he is Labor? Would the same people vote for him if he was a Greens Candidate?

#10: Debbie Dawes (in response to Ryan Wallace): Both.

FOOTNOTE: The Facebook comments here do not represent the editor’s views.