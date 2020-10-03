YOU SAID IT: Top 10 comments from Observer readers this week

Tragedy strikes on the Bruce Highway - police at the scene of a horror smash.

HERE is the editor’s pick of readers’ opinions shared on The Observer’s Facebook page this week:

STORY - Which way do you want the new Port access road to go?

#1: Peter Hansen: Wasn’t it originally supposed to eventually go all the way near the rail line easement and come out on Benstead Street and then on to Red Rover Road at the back of Callemondah rail yard? This would eliminate heavy vehicles from even more of the Gladstone built up areas including the Hanson Road commercial precinct.

STORY - APPROVED: New $1b coal mine to create 1000 local jobs

#2: Trev Pepper: Absolutely. There are more than 300 new coal mines getting built in China and India. (Going to) need a lot of coal for the next 30/50 years yet.

#3: Chad Kerr: In QLD right now coal is powering 85% electricity generation. Solar is currently at -0.003% power generation.

#4: Darren Jones: Only if more of the profits come to Queensland economy & Queensland workers. Not overseas fat cats.

#5: John Neilsen: No, coal is on the way out, and we should be embracing new technologies that will create more sustainable jobs.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington this week announced an ambitious plan to upgrade the Bruce Highway. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN.

STORY - $33B plan to improve road safety on CQ’s Bruce Hwy

#6: Greg North: Having driven the Bruce as far as Townsville and even this last weekend I can say that whilst there has been a bit of traffic nearer population centres and where upgrades are occurring, it is otherwise fairly light and the bigger problem is the quality of driving, (it’s) no wonder that collisions occur!

#7: Sharon Atkinson: Absolutely this is overdue and well needed as the Bruce Highway is a major A1 Highway. The safety of many families alongside the huge amount of haulage trucks who share this Highway everyday.

STORY - Facial recognition to access welfare in overhaul

#8: Terrence Caletti: And how is that going to fix or make it any different to what it’s like now(?)

STORY - REVEALED: Will Gladstone be a quarantine hub?

#9: Leigh Anne Byrne: no no no no.

STORY - O’Dowd calls for Queensland borders to open ASAP

#10: Leisa Trickett: No... be thankful Anastasia was 100% right and Covid has been so well managed here. I do not know what the future holds with Covid but I feel safe.

FOOTNOTE: The comments here do not represent the editor’s views.