Luke John Broanda was busted taking a night-time dip and shower at a Sunshine Coast retirement facility.
'You need a cold shower': Trespasser's failed dip into love

Amber Hooker
20th Feb 2019 3:31 PM
A TRESPASSER'S attempt to get lucky while breaking into a retirement home pool and showers was a complete flop.

When Birtinya Retirement Village residents challenged Luke John Broanda's presence the night of January 27, he told them he was visiting a resident.

Police later found Broanda with two others, and he admitted to having swum in the pool, used the showers and said it was not the first time.

"He was trying to have sex with one of the females he was with," the Caloundra Magistrates Court heard.

Broanda pleaded guilty to one trespass charge.

When magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked if there was anything he could possibly say in his defence, Broanda laughed and said he had been living in his car and it was the only place he knew of with hot showers.

"It's a stupid thing to do I suppose," Broanda said.

"You probably needed a cold shower, not a hot one," Mr Stjernqvist said, before he fined Broanda $400 and recorded a conviction.

