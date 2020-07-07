‘You know what it is’: Drug charges for businessman

IN COURT: A Gladstone business owner had in his possession cannabis and a number of cannabis seeds a court heard.

A GLADSTONE businessman has found himself in trouble after he failed to comply with reporting as a registered sex offender.

Robert Francis Black pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to fail to comply with reporting and an array of drug charges including supplying dangerous drugs.

The statement of facts outlined Black had failed to comply with his reporting requirements when he operated the business Bob’s Electrical and Phone repairs and failed to update his employment status.

The facts state on April 2 police conducted a search warrant where they located 26g of cannabis dust and 1g of cannabis and at the time of the warrant Black was smoking cannabis out of a bong.

On May 17 another search warrant was conducted where Black declared he had a bong and $500 cash, for kitchen renovations, the facts state.

During the warrant police located 18.9g of cannabis and a number of cannabis seeds.

The facts state when Black was questioned about the seeds, he said he bought them a long time ago and it’s “not illegal to have cannabis seeds” and when questioned about the cannabis he said “you know what it is”.

Police downloaded a series of texts including someone asking to come around for a “50” which was understood to refer to lots of 25 or two sticks of cannabis the facts state.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client originally started his business from his mother’s garage but had to shut it down because he received threats and burglaries.

She said since reopening the business he only charged for parts and didn’t make a profit.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted Black had spent 45 days in custody which could not be officially declared.

He sentenced Black to nine months imprisonment suspended immediately for two years.