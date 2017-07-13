Cold weather? You know nothing, Gladstone

Supplied undated image obtained Thursday, March 17, 2016 of Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season five of TV drama series Game of Thrones. (AAP Image/Village Roadshow Production, Helen Sloan).

WINTER has come.

Though people of Gladstone aren't expected to fend off white walkers north of the wall any time soon, the region's residents are clearly in for some chilly nights.

Temperatures have dropped to as low as 8 degrees in parts of the region, Gladstone locals being slightly better off with the week's average minimum temperature of 12 degrees.

"It's definitely winter," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

In a similar situation is Rocky, which shivered its way through a week's worth of 14 degree nights.

"This is still above the average, though," the spokesman said.

"Due to a lot of cloud cover and showers, the overnight temperatures have stayed above average.

"Tonight and tomorow night will be very similar."

Mostly sunny conditions with a chance of showers throughout the area are expected on the weekend with a top of 25 degrees.

"There's a trough pushing through on Saturday which could lead to a large storm in the south-east, but it shouldn't affect Gladstone," he said.