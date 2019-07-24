Menu
Office of Fair Trading data shows electricians are the most complained about tradies in Queensland.
Office of Fair Trading data shows electricians are the most complained about tradies in Queensland.
Business

'You get what you pay for': Electricians tops for complaints

Sherele Moody
by
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
ELECTRICIANS are the most complained about of all tradespeople in Queensland.

Office of Fair Trading data reveals Queenslanders made 79 complaints regarding the work of electricians, carpenters, plumbers, builders, painters, plasters and tilers and glaziers during the past two financial years.

Of that total, 32 complaints were received about sparkies.

Plumbers were the next most complained about, notching up 27 concerns in the two years.

There were 16 complaints about builders, three about carpenters and one regarding plasterers and tilers while none were registered about painters or glaziers.

Master Electricians Australia CEO Malcolm Richards urged homeowners to check that their electrician was licensed and registered with his organisation before hiring them.

Mr Richards said homeowners should be wary of anybody offering to complete electrical work cheaply as it could cost more money in the long-run.

"You get what you pay for," he said.

- NewsRegional

