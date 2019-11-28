You don’t want to miss this Weekend

IN WEEKEND in Saturday’s edition of The Observer, once upon a time in Hollywood, Lilly Van der Meer seemed fated to follow in famous footsteps but, if the Neighbours star has her way, there will be a thrilling a plot twist.

Also in Weekend, you don’t have to be headed to Hogwarts to discover the joy of train travel. Australia’s greatest rail journey on the Indian Pacific can work its magic on young and old.

In Taste, chef Alastair McLeod’s recipe for strawberry crostata, a classic Italian dessert, is the perfect way to use myriad seasonal fruit. And the pie’s sugar-dusted crunchy crust makes it one to add to your pastry repertoire.

With the Christmas season drawing nearer, food waste hits an annual high. In Wellbeing, Karla Gilbert explains why you should be making a list and checking it twice before you go shopping for festive fare.

And in Screenlife, directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon bring an eccentrically macabre clan into the 21st century as the members of the Addams family appear in animated form on the big screen for the first time.

