You don't need a big budget for a fabulous home

DESIGN TIME: Tina Dunn, Kristie Wockner, Ben Williams, Anna Ariens, Elmira Esfahani and Donna Pittendreigh learn about complementary colours.
ELMIRA Esfahani wants to break the stereotype when it comes to interior design.

She says interior design is for everyone, not just those on high incomes seeking luxury products.

Ms Esfahani, an architect as well as an interior designer, has been running her Gladstone business, Fab Ideas, for almost two years.

She's had a passion for architecture and design since she was young and says she's happy to work with anyone on their design, no matter what their budget.

"One of the services that I'm offering is refreshing the house,” she said.

"You don't need to buy any items, you can change the layout of the house.”

Ms Esfahani says even with a very small budget, you can make changes to a room that will have a big impact, like changing the flooring or applying a new paint colour.

If you choose to hire an interior designer, you need to "trust them and give them the budget that you've got”, she says.

Ms Esfahani hosted a design workshop at the weekend at Beaumont Tiles showroom.

Donna Pittendreigh, who is planning on building a house next year, was there looking for ideas.

She and her husband have a block in Telina, and plan to build their first house.

"It's a bit scary,” she said.

"(My house) has got to be catering for kids running around, plus we love entertaining so we are going to try to make that space as well.

"We want to make (the entertainment space) inviting, but not too inviting that people stay too long,” she said with a laugh.

"It's a balance.”

