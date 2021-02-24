‘You disgust me’: Kyrgios and girlfriend split

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend have split with a fiery war of words revealed on social media.

The world number 47 and his girlfriend Chiara Passari began dating in July 2020 when Kyrgios returned to his hometown Canberra in the midst of the pandemic.

But the pair appear to have parted ways, with Ms Passari posting a series of screenshots onto social media.

Nick Kyrgios and Chiara Passari in happier times on Instagram. Picture: Supplied

Ms Passari, who has her Instagram account on private, first posted an image of herself laughing courtside, captioning the pic "Laughing at myself for believing a…." with the rest of the sentence crossed out.

She then posted another image onto her Instagram story, revealing a quick fire text exchange with Kyrgios where the tennis star allegedly called her "disgusting" before telling her to enjoy her hometown of Canberra "for the rest of your life".

"Bye… hahaha you got a dude there," Kygrios wrote in the screenshot.

"You disgust me… enjoy your life."

Ms Passari fired back with "You just told me everything without even knowing," to which Kyrgios replied "Good luck. Be in Canberra the rest of your life… hahaha."

It follows an earlier post from Ms Passari where she wrote about "scammers".

Her Instagram biography now reads "trust yourself... no one else".

Ms Passari supported Kyrgios through the Australian Open in Melbourne, attending Myrgios' matches and seen in his story on a video call with the tennis star, who later thanked her alongside his family for supporting him through the event.

Chiara Passari courtside at Kyrgios’ match against Dominic Thiem on February 12. Pic: Michael Klein

The pair were last seen together on Feb 12 when Ms Passari cheered Kyrgios on from the stands as he bowed out of the Australian Open.

He then posted a final affectionate image of his then-girlfriend with flowers and champagne for Valentine's Day two days later, promising "many more" romantic days and to "care and love" her.

"It's been a rollercoaster eight months. I want you to know that I'm incredibly thankful and blessed to have you by my side putting up with me and supporting me," Kyrgios wrote.

'" hope that I can make you feel special and give you everything you deserve. I'm so lucky to have you in my life...to many more Valentine's days - and hopefully next time I can win a match if you come watch me play."

The couple raised eyebrows when Ms Passari dodged a kiss from her boyfriend at Melbourne Park. Picture Courtesy Channel Nine .

Ms Passari posted an equally loved up snap of the pair just last Thursday.

"I have learnt a lot and am also learning a lot about myself since meeting you,' she wrote at the time.

'There will always be struggles but as long as that magic and those unforgettable experiences are there it's all worth it."

Both have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Kyrgios has deleted all but one photo of the pair together.

The split follows weeks of speculation about the couple's romance, including where Ms Passari was seen leaning away while Kyrgios tried to kiss her in the stands during the Australian Open broadcast.

Kyrgios has not yet commented publicly the split.

