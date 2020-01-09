You could be running these motels

Sandcastle Motel, Agnes Water is on the market for $865,000

As the gateway to the southern Great Barrier Reef, the Gladstone Region attracts visitors from all over.

When they’re here, visitors need somewhere to stay and there are now opportunities to get into the accommodation industry, with motels on the market.

Here are a few:

Sandcastles Motel

This is an opportunity to buy a fully leased freehold motel in prime position near the beach and shops.

The motel has nine rooms, a conference room and a three- bedroom residence.

Where: Graham Colyer Drive, Agnes Water

How much: $865,000

Agent: PRDnationwide Agnes Water

Agnes Water Backpackers

Buy the freehold and the business and help visitors enjoy their stay.

This YHA-approved backpackers boast 60 beds, a swimming pool, community kitchen and much more.

Where: Captain Cook Drive, Agnes Water

How much: $1,070,000

Agent: PRDnationwide Agnes Water

Earth & Sea Bed and Breakfast

Located in Gladstone’s CBD, this property hasn’t been a BnB for a while, but provides an opportunity for a buyer to make it thrive again.

Guests can relax in comfort with five bedrooms having ensuites and three boasting large corner spas.

The ad on realcommercial.com.au said the standards required to be a licensed BnB had been adhered to, so it wouldn’t take much to get the business running.

Where: Herbet St, Gladstone

How much: $850,000

Agent: Raine&Horne Gladstone

Hill Top Motor Inn

The motor inn is in the heart of Benaraby on the Bruce Highway. The ad on realcommercial.com.au said online bookings weren’t used and would offer an immediate opportunity for the new owners to add to the bottom line.



Where: Benaraby

How much: $1,150,000

Agent: Raine&Horne Gladstone

Harbour Sails Motor Inn

Opportunity to purchase a freehold going concern in the heart of Gladstone.

This 4-star motel has 32 units, a licensed restaurant and includes two owners residences.

Where: Goondoon St, Gladstone

How much: $2,560,000

Agent: Resort Brokers Australia

Amber Lodge Motel

Buy and run this 15-room motel with the option to live onsite in the manager’s residence.

The onsite pool will help guests stay cool in the warmer months.

Where: Toolooa St, Gladstone

How much: Offers over $1,000,000

Agent: LJ Hooker commercial Brisbane