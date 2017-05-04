'You can't give up': New look for clothing boutique after rent woes

DIVERSITY: Hannah and Trisha Collins want Gladstone women to know their business Zetta Boutique is still open with pop up shops and a website.

THE mother daughter team behind Zetta Boutique want Gladstone women to know they're not giving up on their clothing business.

After owning the business for two years Hannah and Trisha Collins closed their Night Owl Centre store two months ago.

They say a combination of high rent and dwindling foot traffic left the duo with no other option.

But they're not ready to give up on Gladstone yet.

The pair recently launched an online shopping website and they're doing pop-up shops at Stockland Gladstone twice a month.

"When we first opened the foot traffic was so much better, because the shopping centre was full," Trisha said.

"You'd have people dropping in for coffee at Mmm Coffee (now closed) or getting their groceries from the supermarket (which is now Spotlight).

" Our lease was up for renewal and they wouldn't negotiate.

"We didn't want to sign up for another 12 months in this economic climate."

With an established customer base and a passion for offering something different for Gladstone women, the pair started looking at their other options.

For your chance to win this stunning dress and more head over to our Facebook page. #competition #missh #www.zettaboutique.com A post shared by Zetta Boutique (@zetta_boutique_com) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

"You can't give up, you just have to diversify," Trisha said.

But diversifying brought new challenges. As they become the latest store to close, rumours were rife on social media that Zetta Boutique was gone for good.

"We want people to know we're still here," Hannah said.

"We could see the Facebook posts about all the businesses that were closing and people would add that Zetta was gone too."

Since moving to online and pop up stores the pair has also launched their own label, Miss H, designed by Hannah.

They're also offering a delivery service, where shoppers can look online, phone up and request certain dresses and sizes delivered to their home to try on and possibly buy.

Trisha, who juggles Zetta Boutique with her other business Green Pepper Catering, said they were determined to find another store.

Their goal is opening a new store by the end of the year.