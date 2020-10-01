A GLADSTONE man with an appalling criminal history has been warned if he keeps offending he is going to “rot in a jail cell”.

Mathew Glen Cattell, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing drug utensils, contravening a police direction and driving while demerit point suspended.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court Cattell was intercepted on August 14 on Ballatine St, Clinton, where during a search police found a glass pipe used for smoking meth broken into two pieces.

Cattell was pulled over again on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd on September 9 where checks showed he was subject to a demerit point suspension.

Cattell told police he knew he was suspended but he had woken up late for work and decided to drive.

Mr Boyd told the court Cattell had a four-page criminal history and a 17-page traffic history.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said since this incident his client was forced to resign from his job as an operator but had since found a new job.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said Cattell had an appalling history of traffic offending and abusing the laws of the state.

“You can either rot in a jail cell or sort yourself out,” Mr Woodford said.

“If you rot away in a jail cell, it’s your own fault.”

Cattell was convicted and fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for six months.

