'Yet to turn the corner': Market still struggling

There is still work to be done in Gladstone's real estate market.
Chris Lees
by

DESPITE positive signs for our real estate market, the residential property market has "yet to turn the corner toward recovery".

That's according to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland's September Market Monitor Report released today.

"House and unit prices continued falling over the September quarter, with house prices falling 3.6 per cent to $279,500 and unit prices falling 1.9 per cent, to $176,600," the report reads.

"The 12-month and five-year performance of the house and unit markets have been the weakest of all markets featured in the Queensland Market Monitor.

"The house market remained the most challenged ... with the longest days on market and highest vendor discounting of all markets featured in the Queensland Market Monitor. This market has become the third-most affordable of the areas featured in the QMM, with an annual median price of $290,000."

The report said change in sentiment, in both the sales and rental markets, is a topic of conversation by locals and real estate agents.

"While the regional economic diversification initiatives are encouraging, the property data does not yet suggest recovery has begun," the report reads.

According to the market report, one of the things which could drive economic development and better property prices in Gladstone is renewable energy.

"Eco Energy World, an English company, with a portfolio of 500MW of solar energy in Australia and with the financial support from Investec, is working towards building the Raglan solar farm at Epala Road, Ambrose," the report reads.

"The media has reported the development application is currently under council assessment.

"Another key renewable energy project is the 450MW Aldoga solar farm at the Gladstone State Development Area."

Topics:  housing market real estate reiq rentals gladstone

Gladstone Observer

