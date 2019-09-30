Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bindi Irwin has given fans a sneak peek at her wedding dress, posting this photo to Instagram captioned
Bindi Irwin has given fans a sneak peek at her wedding dress, posting this photo to Instagram captioned "I said yes to the dress".
Lifestyle

‘Yes to the dress’: Bindi unveils wedding gown

Amber Hooker
30th Sep 2019 10:09 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast's most famous bride-to-be has "said yes to the dress".

Bindi Irwin unveiled a sneak peek of her wedding dress two months after her long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell popped the question on her 21st birthday.

One of Bindi's supporters said she was "tearing up" at the Instagram photo, which showed off the gown's full-length lace sleeve and Bindi's diamond engagement ring.

"I said yes to the dress," the Australia Zoo star wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

I said yes to the dress 💍

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

 

Earlier this month, the daughter of Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin confirmed the wedding venue.

"We're looking forward to celebrating our wedding day next year at Australia Zoo," she wrote.

"Of course the day will be filled with family, friends and lots of gorgeous animals (koala cuddles are a must)!"

Bindi's younger brother, Robert Irwin, will walk her down the aisle.

Bindi and Chandler, 22, a professional wakeboarder from the US, met in 2013 when she gave the American and his family a tour of Australia Zoo.

Chandler now works alongside the Irwins at Australia Zoo.

 

Bindi Irwin is engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.
Bindi Irwin is engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.
australia zoo bindi irwin editors picks irwins wedding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    premium_icon $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    News THE Federal Government will today announce a commitment of $1.9 million towards a feasibility study into a renewable hydrogen plant near Moura.

    Cyclist injures head in vehicle crash

    premium_icon Cyclist injures head in vehicle crash

    News A man in his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

    The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    premium_icon The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    News The upgrade is set to benefit businesses in the area.

    ‘Very good chance’: Rain relief expected for region

    premium_icon ‘Very good chance’: Rain relief expected for region

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology says rain is heading our way but how much will we get?

    • 30th Sep 2019 11:10 AM