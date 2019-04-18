Yeppoon siblings to face off in Intrust Super Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE: Paul and Margie Grant will have a foot in both camps when they watch tonight's Intrust Super Cup game in Rockhampton.

Two of their sons will hit Browne Park for the Round 7 clash - on opposing sides.

George, 24, will line up with the CQ Capras; Harry, 21, with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The high-flying Falcons are the outright leaders after six wins from their six games. The Capras have lost their past five games, which has consigned them to the bottom of the ladder.

Melbourne Storm-contracted Harry has set the competition alight this season and is leading the Petero Civoniceva Medal count.

He is in his third season with the Falcons, George is in his first with the Capras.

They both started league when they were about five and played their club footy with the Yeppoon Seagulls.

George (left) and Harry Grant relaxing at their Yeppoon home. CONTRIBUTED

Proud parents Paul and Margie are looking forward to seeing their sons go head to head in Queensland's premier rugby league competition.

It will be the first time George and Harry have been on opposing sides since they battled each other in the backyard of their Yeppoon home.

"It's going to be great,” Paul said.

"A lot of the footy community in Yeppoon has got into it and we've got a couple of busloads of people going up and everyone's talking about it.

"The boys will be looking to get the best out of each other, I'm sure. They're both hookers as well, which makes it even better.

"They both give 100 per cent every time they go out there.

"You always know what you're going to get - they give it their all.

"Hopefully it's a pretty close game, they get to tackle each other and they create a few opportunities for their teammates.”

The Grant brothers have collected a number of accolades on their rugby league journey. In 2015, Harry (left) won the under-18 Player of the Year and George was named the Ollie Howden Medal winner for best senior player. CONTRIBUTED

Paul and Margie will be cheering for both sides and would love nothing more than to see a drawn result.

Margie will take a Capras and a Falcons shirt to the game, and plans to have a bit of fun with the crowd, changing from one to the other as the game progresses.

She said the boys were passionate about rugby league and the game had played a big part in their lives.

"It's great to see them come this far,” she said.

"They've both done very well with sport over the years.

"Harry's had that little bit more of a lucky break and he's gone that bit further but George has worked hard over the off-season to get his start with the Capras.

"There's got to be a winner and a loser. As long as they both have fun, they both come out injury-free and we can have a laugh afterwards, that will be a good result.”

Today's game starts at 7pm.

Gates open at 4.30pm, with the Central Highlands and Gladstone under-14 rep teams playing at 5.20pm.