Ribbon Fish were allegedly found during the raid.
Ribbon Fish were allegedly found during the raid.
Yeppoon fisheries raid could see fishermen fined up to $390k

vanessa jarrett
by
25th Jun 2019 10:06 AM
BOATING and Fisheries Patrol officers have undertaken a series of raids in Yeppoon resulting in alleged black-market seafood being seized.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said yesterday it was unable to disclose full details of the case as the matter was effectively before the courts.

DAF has confirmed that Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers, working with Queensland Police Service officers, executed search warrants on one residential and two business premises in Yeppoon last Thursday.

The raid was in relation to the alleged black market sale of seafood.

A spokesman said a "quantity of regulated fisheries resources" was seized in relation to the alleged offences and investigations were continuing.

At this stage no charges have been laid.

The Morning Bulletin understands the raid involved ribbon fish, crab meat and undersized fish.

Anyone found guilty of black marketing or trafficking in fish could be fined up to $390,000 and face up to three years' jail.

VANESSA JARRETT

