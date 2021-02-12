Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police officers carry out random breath tests. FILE PHOTO.
Police officers carry out random breath tests. FILE PHOTO.
News

Yeppoon drink-driver crashes into parked car

Darryn Nufer
12th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Yeppoon drink-driver who crashed into a parked car returned a blood alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit.

Vicki Lee Stafford, 50, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that on January 25 at 10pm, police were called to Cedar Ave, Yeppoon, in relation to a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

Stafford was the driver and sole occupant.

She told police that she had consumed a 750ml bottle of wine prior to getting behind the wheel and subsequently she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.205.

The court heard Stafford had a one-page traffic history and she told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale the reason she drove on the night of the crash.

“I had a missed call from my mother ... and I was very concerned for her because I called her earlier that evening and she was very disorientated,” Stafford said.

“Then I seen the missed call - I didn’t think.”

Ms Beckinsale told Stafford that she could have called police or a taxi.

“Just be grateful that you weren’t killed or you didn’t kill anyone,” Ms Beckinsale said.

Stafford was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Police raid busts drug set-up inside Zilzie home

Cawarral woman cops two-year driving ban

Woman’s perfume theft proves costly

drink-driving tmbcourt vicki lee stafford yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police look for truck following learner on Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Police look for truck following learner on Bruce Highway

        News The truck that has allegedly been tailgating a learner driver was last seen heading south on the Bruce Highway towards Calliope.

        Man smashes QML, lawyers’ cars in $8k damage spree

        Premium Content Man smashes QML, lawyers’ cars in $8k damage spree

        Crime The 23-year-old smashed car windows and mirrors on a number of vehicles around...

        Firey couples reveal what love is like on the front line

        Premium Content Firey couples reveal what love is like on the front line

        News People have heard the expression “walking through fire for someone” but for these...

        Offender’s strange question to magistrate

        Premium Content Offender’s strange question to magistrate

        Crime Jason Clive Schrader had an odd idea on how to help the reef and wanted the...