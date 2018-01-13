'Yellow snake with brown rings' lands Tannum woman in hospital

The Tannum Sands woman has been discharged after yesterday's snake scare sent her to hospital.

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman has been discharged after she was rushed to Gladstone Hospital yesterday afternoon.

About 4.15pm, Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a snake bite at a Tannum Sands residence.

Once they arrived at Bulimba St, paramedics assessed the woman and gave her initial treatment before transporting her to hospital.

A QAS spokesman said the snake responsible for the bite was brown and yellow in colour and had brown rings on it.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the 47-year-old had returned home.