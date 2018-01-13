Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Yellow snake with brown rings' lands Tannum woman in hospital

The Tannum Sands woman has been discharged after yesterday's snake scare sent her to hospital.
The Tannum Sands woman has been discharged after yesterday's snake scare sent her to hospital. David Nielsen
Sarah Steger
by

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman has been discharged after she was rushed to Gladstone Hospital yesterday afternoon.

About 4.15pm, Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a snake bite at a Tannum Sands residence.

Once they arrived at Bulimba St, paramedics assessed the woman and gave her initial treatment before transporting her to hospital.

Reader poll

Do you know what kind of snake this could have been?

View Results

A QAS spokesman said the snake responsible for the bite was brown and yellow in colour and had brown rings on it.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the 47-year-old had returned home.

Gladstone Observer
Why city slickers could be keen to relocate to Gladstone

Why city slickers could be keen to relocate to Gladstone

MATT Burnett's western Sydney friends could be the perfect example of why tens of thousands of people will relocate to Gladstone.

UPDATE: Two people hospitalised in crash along Sun Valley Rd

Two vehicles have collided along Sun Valley Rd

Two vehicles have collided along Sun Valley Rd this morning.

Funding windfall means more traineeships and more jobs

NEW PROSPECTS: Exceed Fencing director Kenny Urquhart has taken on carpentry apprentice Sturt Chettle.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance will be able to employ 30 trainers.

Long-awaited Boyne dredging project to be done by May

READY: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker examine plans for the Boyne River dredging work.

East Coast Maritime to complete dredging work.

Local Partners