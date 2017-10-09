Yellow Ribbon Day thanks rural firefighters

IF YOU know a volunteer, are a volunteer, or value the commitment made by Rural Fire Brigades; wear a yellow ribbon to show your support tomorrow.

Through this you will be giving your visible support to those who wear the yellow coat and ride the yellow trucks.

This year Yellow Ribbon Day holds special significance for all firefighters as tomorrow is National Firefighters' Remembrance Day - a day to remember all firefighters, whether full time, part time or volunteer.

The RFBAQ has sent every State Member of Parliament a yellow ribbon, as Tuesday 10th is the first sitting day in October this is a visible way for MP's to show their support for the volunteer firefighters and brigades that are currently out protecting communities across 93% of Queensland.

An RFBAQ initiative born out of protest, Yellow Ribbon Day is an annual event to acknowledge the commitment and dedication that 36,000 rural fire brigade volunteers provide to Queensland during different incidents. Bushfire, Flood or Cyclone - the 1,440 Rural Fire Brigades across the State protect all communities from disaster.

This year's event is already shaping to be bigger and better with businesses, brigades and MP's again getting on board. If your business or brigade is holding a yellow ribbon awareness day then send your pictures in to RFBAQ.

To support brigades and volunteers spreading the word on what they do in defending their communities, the RFBAQ are now supplying Yellow Ribbon Day Brigade Information Kits.