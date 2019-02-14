Yellow cards given to those who misbehave off the field

MAKING A STAND: Crowd behaviour will be policed at Gladstone grounds which includes Marley Brown Oval.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's a simple message for players and spectators.

Behave yourself.

The Queensland Rugby League Central Division has announced plans to expand its 'Not In My House' initiative in a move to improve spectator and player behaviour across rugby league grounds.

The four-step campaign, which was developed by Toowoomba's Jodie Teys, puts the onus on all participants and spectators to meet 'house rules'.

As part of the initiative, players, referees, club officials and spectators are listed as 'family' who share a zone that won't tolerate swearing, bullying and harassment.

Instead, all family members are asked to respect and encourage others.

Those who don't comply will be handed yellow cards as part of a unique strategy to expose breaches of the Code of Conduct.

QRL division manager Rob Crow said the campaign would be adopted across all 27 junior and senior leagues this season.

"We're really proud of this initiative and would like to acknowledge the support and vision of our local leagues," Crow said.

"Toowoomba and Bundaberg have adopted this program over the past two years and the feedback has been extremely encouraging."

Posters will display key messages at the grounds as part of a four-step program.

There will be a code of conduct for parents or carers and team staff to sign.

Just like misbehaving players, a yellow card will be issued to spectators who disrespect players, coaches, officials or other spectators.

The cards reinforce the need for positive support and those who fail to comply may be asked to leave.

"In simple terms, if you wouldn't invite bullying and abuse into your house or workplace, then that type of behaviour should not be acceptable at rugby league matches - junior or senior," Crow said.