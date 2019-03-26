Years of commitment recognised through life membership

THANK YOU: Tony and Trudy Zussino are Gladstone Eisteddfod Association committee life members.

TWO local volunteers have been recognised for years of dedication to the Gladstone Eisteddfod Association.

Tony and Trudy Zussino started volunteering with the association in 2004 and in February became committee life members.

Mr Zussino said as retirees being a part of the group was an opportunity for the couple to give back to the community and hand responsibility over to the next generation.

"When our eisteddfods on ... there are big days when you're working up there it can be from 7am to 10pm or 11pm,” Mr Zussino said.

"You get to see children perform for the public and the looks on their faces when they achieve something, to the outside it may be a small thing but for them it's a big thing.”

Mr Zussino recently stepped down from his 13-year-long role as treasurer but remains on the committee.

"I suppose we're lucky we're in a very good financial state as far as a volunteer organisation goes because it can cost up to $60,000 to $70,0000 to put the eisteddfod on,” he said.

Mrs Zussino continues to volunteer as a scribe, taking down the adjudicator's comments for each competitor.

She said being a part of the association had enriched her life tremendously.

"Not only because we got to know the community but also because I thoroughly enjoy listening and seeing the performances of all the children who participate and adults as well,” Mrs Zussino said.

"(Tony and I) enjoy working together as well because we've been married for over 50 years, so to work with your husband is still very nice.”