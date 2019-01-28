Menu
Have you seen this 15-year-old boy?

by Henry Lynch
25th Jan 2019 8:40 AM

POLICE have reached out to the public over concerns for a teenage boy who has been missing for over 12 hours on Sydney's northern beaches.

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command were unable to find 15-year-old Brody Hurst last night, after he was last seen at a shop on Barrenjoey Road in Newport at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

Brody Hurst is 15-years-old and was last seen at a shop on Barrenjoey Road, Newport about 5:30pm yesterday.
Brody's parents and police are concerned for his welfare, believing that the teenager's disappearance is out of character.

Mr Hurst is described as having mid-length fair hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a yellow logo, tan pants, black shoes and a backpack.

He is between 170 to 175 centimetres tall and weighs around 65 kilograms.

Police this morning have released a photo of the Northern Beaches teenager online in a public appeal to locate him.

"If you can see this Brody please go home or ring the police," one person posted online.

"Your parents would be out of there (sic) mind with worry for your safety."

