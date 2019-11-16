Year of change: All the stats and facts

COUNCILLORS’ expenses, complaints and the state of the region are revealed in the Gladstone Regional Council’s latest annual report.

The total expenses incurred by councillors between 2018-19 was $183,257.50.

The councillors with the highest expenses were Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett with $47,684.98 and Rick Hansen with $42,032.86.

The expenses included Cr Burnett’s overseas trip to the Bio 2019 conference in Philadelphia, which cost $11,014.19 and Cr Hansen’s overseas trip to the International Zero Waste Tour – Denmark, Spain, UK and USA – which cost $27,805.46.

The waste tour helped frame objectives for the new Gladstone Regional Council Waste Strategy, which aims to minimise landfill and reduce CO2.

Cr Burnett’s attendance at the annual Bio World conference, which he has attended annually since 2017, aimed to promote Gladstone as a destination to industries of the future, the report said.

It said Cr Burnett’s attendance at previous events resulted in international biofuel company Mercurius investing in the Gladstone Region.

Meanwhile Desley O’Grady claimed $19,588, Glenn Churchill $17,869, Peter Masters $15,881, Kahn Goodluck $12,394, Chris Trevor $11,003, PJ Sobhanian $8703 and Natalia Muszkat – who was elected in November – $7097.

Cindi Bush, who resigned in September, claimed just over $1000.

In the report Cr Burnett and chief executive officer Leisa Dowling revealed their highlights and challenges during the past 12 months.

Cr Burnett pointed to projects including the Bray Park skate park upgrade, the Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre feasibility study, the redevelopment of Tom Jeffery Park and work starting at Philip St Community and Families Precinct as examples of how the council had provided for the community.

Cr Burnett and Ms Dowling said a review of the year would not be complete without mention of the bushfires that impacted Baffle Creek, Mount Larcom and Deepwater last November.

“These communities had never faced a more challenging time but we are grateful they came through it with the hard work and dedication of all our Emergency Services,” Cr Burnett said.

The community snapshot provided a positive finding in the region’s population, which according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics was 62,979 as at June 30, 2018.

It said this represented a 0.29 per cent increase over 12 months.

It was the first time since 2015 that the region’s residential population had recorded positive growth.

The report also detailed how the council’s workforce has changed since the organisational restructure.

The council’s consolidated employees – which includes the Gladstone Airport and entity board members – increased from 621 at June 30, 2018, to 655 at June 30, 2019.

The number of community developments and events employees increased from 67 to 90 this year and customer experience staff went from 91 to 100.

Strategic asset performance staff increased from 29 to 55 and operations staff decreased from 324 to 302.

The cost of water purchases, waste disposal and tipping fees, repairs and maintenance, contractors and consultants all went up during the past financial year.

The report said there were 112 complaints lodged with the Administration Action Complaints. Of those, 98 have been resolved.

More than half (53.57 per cent) of the complaints related to residents being unhappy with a decision or outcome, followed by 12.5 per cent relating to conduct of staff and 9.82 per cent relating to quality of service.

The Office of Independent Assessor also received two complaints against councillors. Both complaints were dismissed.

It said the council received 13 right to information applications.