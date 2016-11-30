'Savvy': Yarwun workers chip in for Rio Tinto's $5b cost cut

RIO Tinto's Gladstone site will play a vital role in the company's cost-saving initiatives.

At an investor seminar in Sydney Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said the company planned to make $5 billion of free cash flow by the end of 2021, in addition to the cash reduction target of $2 billion across 2016-17.

Already Rio Tinto Yarwun has given a hand in boosting cash flow, through hundreds of employment initiatives and safety improvements.

Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Colin McGibbon said the aluminium refinery workers had already offered improvements and cost-saving initiatives.

"Our employees have identified over 400 safety improvements and 180 cost saving initiatives," Mr McGibbon said.

"I am very proud of what our employees have achieved and of their commitment to further improve on safety as well as their business savvy in finding further cost savings.

"Although there are still challenging external conditions in the market, we have a robust plan and are well positioned to reach our goal of being a resilient and sustainable business with a long-term future.

"In 2017, we will keep up this good work and our employees are continuing to find improvement initiatives."

Initiatives are underway in Rio Tinto's aluminium business to further reduce costs and increase productivity. These included more than 250 initiatives in bauxite and more than 500 initiatives in each of the alumina refining and aluminium smelting businesses.

During a speech on the future of mining and Australia's role within it, Mr Jacques said Rio Tinto said the company aimed to raise productivity across its $50 billion portfolio of assets.

Mr Jacques said now was the time for Australia to become competitive within the global market by lowering the global tax rate.

"The uncertainty of Brexit in the UK, and the recent election of Donald Trump in the US makes now a perfect time for Australia to grab the initiative," he said.

"It must become more attractive as an investment destination for business - which means stable policy, stable tax settings and incentives for companies to setup shop and stay.

"I am sure everyone in this room knows that the corporate tax rate here is 30 per cent, one of the highest in the developed world.

"Australia could and should be the global 'Mecca' of mining technology... we need to harness a unified effort of business, government, investment capital and universities."

Rio Tinto Aluminium remains globally the highest margin aluminium business, and this year its sector is on track to deliver savings of $300 million.

The company also owns a number of coal mines in central Queensland.