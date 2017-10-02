Yarwun spruces up with new playground for kids

PLACE TO GROW: William Redfern, 11, Joshua Jackson, 11, Margret Jackson, 8 and Jack Isaacs, 11, have fun at the new community playground in Yarwun.

PLACE TO GROW: William Redfern, 11, Joshua Jackson, 11, Margret Jackson, 8 and Jack Isaacs, 11, have fun at the new community playground in Yarwun. Caroline Tung

YARWUN families said a community playground had been a long time coming for the town.

The Yarwun Grow Group and Gladstone region councillor Peter Masters opened the children's play area yesterday afternoon.

Yarwun Grow Group is a not-for-profit group dedicated to nurturing and helping the community with family friendly activities.

Group secretary and treasurer Jemma Dale was pleased her two little children will grow up with a space to play.

"We built the playground because we just don't have anywhere for our little kids to play,” she said.

"It means I don't have to drive in to Gladstone or Tannum to do things with my family.”

Ms Dale moved out to Yarwun three years ago after living in the Greater Gladstone region for 20 years.

"We've got a nice shaded area and we're hoping to have more improvements put in,” she said.

"It's nice to have a place that is convenient and local to Yarwun.”

Yarwun Grow Group member Loral Jackson with son Joshua Jackson, 11, Rick Hanson, Greg Jackson, Julie-anne Wilson, Jemma Dale, Graham Lacey, Lyndal Hanson, Margret Jackson, 8, Glenn Heidke, Rio Tinto communities and communications specialist Chin Ching Soo, William Redfern, 11, Jack Isaacs, 11, Councillor Peter Masters, Alan Suter, Brandon Isaacs, 14 and Paul Marsman. Caroline Tung

Gaining community approval to building the playground was a three-year process, assisted by the Gladstone Regional Council.

The group worked over three days, with one day of planning and two days of building.

Yarwun resident Alan Suter said the community had waited a few years for a children's leisure facilities to be built.

The grow group was formed to get some action happening.

"It's all community effort,” he said.

"Everybody you see here is into the spirit of getting things up and running for the kids of Yarwun.”

The township of Yarwun has about 250 community members.

The playground is next to the existing skate park and the old Aldoga Railway Station, which had been preserved with "tender loving care” by the community.