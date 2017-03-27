Yarwun refinery says Bravo! to community groups

FUZZY FEELING: Bri Smith (left) holds a baby wombat as she awards Tina Janssen from Safe Haven with a $720 donation from Rio Tinto.

THE atmosphere at the Yarwun refinery yesterday was fun and fuzzy - but to Safe Haven Mount Larcom, a $720 donation meant real help.

The breeding, research and rescue facility for endangered native animals was one of four community groups which received donations from Rio Tinto as part of the Yarwun alumina refinery's Bravo! Billets program.

"The money will go towards food, vet costs and maintenance of the animals - it makes a huge difference,” Safe Haven project coordinator Tina Janssen said.

"We don't get any government funding so we rely totally on donations to operate.

"We're very careful with the little bit of money we get - we utilise it to the maximum.

"It will feed all 40 wallabies and it will also feed 23 wombats.”

The cheque handover took place at the Yarwun refinery yesterday afternoon, with substantial amounts also being gifted to Gladstone Rotaract, the Gladstone Rugby Union Junior Football program and Yarwun Grow.

The organisations were chosen by the refinery's roughly 650 employees earlier in the year, and the amounts for each were split-up by employees and contractors who received an aluminium billet throughout the quarter as a recognition of good work.

"(It's) to recognise employees and contractors who have done an exceptional job,” Rio Tinto Yarwun spokeswoman Chin Ching Soo said.

"Leaders give their team members a certificate along with an aluminium billet in recognition of having gone the extra mile in their work.”

After receiving a billet, employees and contractors could then "pay the good deed forward” by placing it in one of the boxes allocated to the four organisations, with cheques handed over at the end of the quarter.

"It's to bring community groups on site so employees can hear what they're doing, understand how the donation is used, and thank them for the great work they're doing,” Mrs Soo said.

"It was really fun. Everybody was very excited to see the baby wombat and the baby sugar glider.

"They came to the safe part of the site, the front office, so they didn't have to wear personal protective equipment.”