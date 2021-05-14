Yarwun refinery reduces water consumption

Rio Tinto's Yarwun alumina refinery has reduced its raw water consumption by 30 per cent over the last five years.

Rio Tinto's Yarwun alumina refinery has reduced its raw water consumption by 30 per cent over the last five years.

The refinery, which began exporting alumina in 2004, has reduced raw water consumption from 28,000 cubic metres to 20,000 cubic metres per day.

General manager Mark Gilmore said the achievement was part of Yarwun Refinery’s ongoing work to operate in a way that was not only safe for employees, contractors and the community, but also better for the environment.

“Our operational teams were able to cut raw water consumption by one third by successfully completing a number of small-scale projects that, when combined, have led to this impressive result,” said Mr Gilmore.

The refinery reduced water usage by fixing leaks, improving equipment, dropping steam temperatures in the refining process and recycling condensation from the steam and used as cooling or wash water.

The projects have reduced the use of freshwater and recycled the water generated within the process more effectively, meaning the system is more volume and energy efficient.

“We’re keenly aware that water is a precious resource not only in our region but across Australia. We will continue to find innovative ways to further reduce our water use with new projects underway to achieve that,” he said.