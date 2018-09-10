Yarwun fire fighters' stolen equipment replaced

FIRIES SUPPORT: Orica employees and Yarwun fire-fighters going over donated equipment after Westowe Fire Station was broken into recently. Pictured are Danny Devers, Kerrie Darrach, Dewald Herman, Jamie Lea, Daniel Schneider, Craig Magick, Paul Shannon, Suzie Lane and Wayne Hoffman.

YARWUN'S community safety will no longer be on the back burner after a generous donation by Orica to replace stolen firefighting equipment.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services First Officer Danny Deevers was excited about the local industry stepping up to help replace the stolen items.

"It's great to get the industry behind us and help to get the rural firefighting equipment replaced,” Mr Deevers said.

"Helping us is helping the community and it gets us back on board again to carry out our fire-fighting duties.”

About a month ago thieves cut a hole in the back fence of the Westowe (Yarwun) rural firefighting compound and forced their way into the shed through the Personal Entry door.

Stolen from the all-volunteer rural fire fighting service were two chainsaws and two blue tool boxes. One contained screwdrivers, pliers and shifters and the other had spare chainsaw equipment.

The thieves also stole social club money, new jumper leads and a 12-volt Waeco car fridge, used to store cold drinking water, from one of the trucks.

Orica specialist community relations Suzie Lane said to replace the stolen equipment for the rural firefighters benefited everyone in that area.

"The rural fire service at Yarwun is such an important part of the community and Orica wanted to help out and they needed the gear replaced and it gave us the opportunity to do that,” Ms Lane said.

"They were delighted for the support and there have been times they have helped out with fires around Orica so it was good to help them.”

