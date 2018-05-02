Yarwun bushfire burns for fourth day straight

SMOKIN': The bushfire could be seen behind Gladstone Power Station earlier this week.

A MASSIVE bushfire which started in a rail corridor at West Stowe and spread to Mount Stowe State Forest on Saturday afternoon continued to burn at Yarwun yesterday.

The smoke was visible from vantage points all across Gladstone and the fire itself could be clearly seen burning on the hillside at night.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews have been on the scene since Sunday and were yesterday helping firefighters establish fire breaks using heavy machinery.

Backburning was also being conducted at Mount Stowe Rd.

Fire breaks were also dug behind houses near the Yarwun township on Monday after a brief flare-up, but the blaze was brought under control by the early afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a smoke warning on Saturday for Gladstone, West Stowe and Yarwun, but that warning area was yesterday expanded to include Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, Mount Larcom and Raglan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman yesterday said there was still no threat to property.