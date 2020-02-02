Yaralla whitewash BITS Colts

Chris Bye knows how to score and take wickets. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

CRICKET: In a round that was ruined by Thursday and Friday showers, play finished early between BITS Colts and Yaralla White at BITS Oval.

But it was not because of the weather.

Under sunny skies at Boyne Island, the visitors posted an eight-wicket win.

Yaralla White reached BITS' target of 58 in 15.3 overs with Matt Perkins unbeaten on 22 runs.

Wickets were shared among Yaralla Whites bowlers as BITS struggled with only Ruby Strange (18) and Josh Finlay (16) showing any real resistance.

Chris Bye took 3-8 off 4.5 overs and experienced Pat Teinaki snared 3-10. Jarek Reah and Kane Jarvis also took two wickets each.

The game between Yaralla Reds and BITS Saints was canceled because of a wet pitch at Yaralla Oval.

Other games:

Calliope vs Glen Black @ Liz Cunningham Park

Glen Black won toss Batted 1st

Glen Black 9/160

Sam Pitt 45

Craig Cousar 38

Wade Weeks 3/21 (8)

Terry White 2/13 (6)

Calliope 10/140

Wade Weeks 39

Sam Boal 35

Sam Pitt 5/22 (8)

Brendan Schonknecht 2/27 (8)

Glen Black won by 20 runs