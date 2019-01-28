Yaralla Oval to come alive in tomorrow's big Australia day

BIG BASH AUSTRALIA DAY STYLE: Matt Fairhall and Bill Chook Jones look forward to what will be a huge day at Yaralla Oval today (Sat, Jan 26) with the Double Wicket Cricket event.

CRICKET: A famous Australia Day tradition will see many a four, run-out, dropped catch or maybe a six at the Yaralla Oval tomorrow.

It's the infamous Australia Day Double Wicket competition which will have a full complement of teams.

Event organiser Matt Fairhall said there would be quality among the 16 teams of pairs.

"We have all star players like father and son Ash and Matt Perkins," he said.

"We have also got Brad Eggmolesse and Kane Jarvis who will try and defend their title."

One of last year's characters Chad 'One Legged Kiwi' Kelly will be back and he'll team with Mick Slatter.

"They've been training hard on the cans," Fairhall laughed.

"It's the same format and there will be plenty of food and drinks and players to wear outrageous costumes with Doug Johnson as the official umpire."

Some of the teams will have father and son combinations Tony and Jayden Wroe, Gaven and Josh Hoare and Bryce and Nigel Walker.

"The hot tip is that the Walker ladies Michelle and April Walker will do a Steven Bradbury and win their way to gold," Fairhall said.

Action starts at 9am and donations will go toward the club's new junior equipment.