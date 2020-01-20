Sunday sessions now in full swing

Sunday sessions at the Gladstone Yacht Club are now in full swing.

They've only been running for two weeks but venue manager Tom Ranginui is excited to see the event gain more engagement.

He said the sessions are on a trial period until the end of February and he's hoping to get more punters in.

"If it doesn't happen in the four-week trial period, it will be something that we end up pulling again," Mr Ranginui said.

"We would love to keep it going, it's an awesome atmosphere but it also hard for the artist when there is not a crowd to play to," he said.

Mr Ranginui said they look for local artists and have already booked musicians up to the end of February.

People can look forward to artists such as Kahn Goodluck, Chris Bax, Mikayla J, Brittany Elise in the coming weeks.

Sunday sessions are 3-6pm at Gladstone Yacht Club.