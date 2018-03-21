Yachties and landlubbers prepare to party

The Gladstone Yacht Club preparing to welcome yachties and party goers

The Gladstone Yacht Club preparing to welcome yachties and party goers Mike Richards

IT'S the one sailing tradition that even the driest of Gladstone landlubbers enjoys taking part in, the Yacht Club Sunday Party and Monday session.

And this year promises to be even bigger and better as the Yachties team prepare to cater for several thousand party goers next weekend.

Yachties manager, Craig Lonergan, says the Sunday Party will kick off on April 1 with a breakfast at 7am to welcome the crews off the leading yachts, who usually arrive on Saturday.

Depending on the weather, we're banking on a slow race so Sunday is the big day," he said.

From 2.30pm, live music will entertain the crowd until 10pm.

"We've got the Easy Tigers, Cheap Talk, Nathan Bedford, Gridlock, Juvinyl, Bay Window, Hayley Marsten and Arna Georgia," Mr Lonergan said.

Three vendors will provide food on the day.

"The BBQ Fairy, Thai Takeaway and South African cuisine will be set up downstairs," he said.

On Monday, another 7am breakfast is planned for the sailors arriving on smaller, slower yachts.

"We'll be back on deck to welcome these crews, their families and anyone else who wants to come down," Mr Lonergan said.

Like the sailors, he's hoping the weather gods will be on his side, but slip on your deck shoes, just in case.