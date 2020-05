VMR Round Hill were called to a vessel about 22km south of Round Hill yesterday after it had fuel problems

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue helped a yacht get to shore after it experienced fuel problems yesterday.

VMR Round Hill shared the rescue on Facebook, saying the 36ft vessel called about 2pm requiring assistance about 22km south of Round Hill.

The post said conditions "weren't too impressive", but the four-man rescue crew were able to help the vessel back safely.

VMR thanked another vessel for offering assistance on the crew's return to the creek.