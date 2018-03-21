Follow yacht race action online

Boats jostle for position at the beginning of a Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race

Boats jostle for position at the beginning of a Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race

ALL the action and excitement of the 70th QantasLink Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race will play out online and on two big screens in Gladstone this year.

Mayor Matt Burnett said council was excited to support the live streaming of this iconic Queensland race.

"Last year the start of the race was successfully live streamed from Shorncliffe attracting more than 100,000 views," he said.

High definition cameras will capture the action and one has been placed on-board race competitor 'Black Jack'.

The live stream broadcast will cover the pre-race, start and the first section of the race to the rounding mark off Tangalooma," Cr Burnett

The yachts' journey up the coast will be shown on the big screens at the Gladstone Harbour Festival food court and the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The live stream broadcast will begin on Good Friday, March 30, at 7am and can be viewed on the Qantas Link website